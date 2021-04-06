Karcher

1,600 Psi Water Electric Pressure Washer

$115.83

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

Karcher's 1,600 psi K2 pressure washer with Car Care Kit makes quick work of cleaning the car and the home. Make your car shine with the included foaming nozzle, soft bristle brush and vehicle wash detergent. The Vario spray wand allows for quick adjustment between low and high pressure without the need to switch nozzles. For stubborn stains, the patented Dirtblaster spray wand will clean up the toughest chores. Cleaner, quicker 1,600 psi, 1.25 GPM electric pressure washer 3-piece car care kit included Telescopic handle design reduces bending and strain 20 ft. H pressure hose Vario power spray wand easily adjust spray right from the wand Dirtblaster spray wand tackles the hardest jobs in half the time N-COR pump durable, non-corrosive and maintenance-free Detergent siphon hose 4.8 in. H impact wheels 35 ft. GFCI power cord 2-year warranty Rapid exchange program no hassle warranty California residents