Quart + Pint

160 Spice Jar Labels

$19.95 $14.95

Buy Now Review It

160 MATTE BLACK FARMHOUSE LABELS for the most common spices & ingredients found in US kitchens. Rectangle Label height is 1.9 inches, width is 1.35 in. These are solid decal stickers (no rubbing required). Matching pantry set available. LABELS ONLY. Spices, jars and containers not Included. WATERPROOF + DURABLE + REMOVABLE. Labels are preprinted on high-quality vinyl. Labels are water and oil resistant. The beautiful matte finish is smooth and cleans easily. Stickers are easy to apply, durable and removable. DESIGNER BLACK FARMHOUSE STYLE. Complete your minimalist kitchen look with this beautiful FARMHOUSE design. They add a modern, custom, and high-end style to your kitchen. Matching pantry set available. REFERENCE SHEET + EASY SETUP. The sticker set comes with an alphabetized reference sheet with each label's page number location to make your labeling easy. ABOUT Q + P: Quart + Pint is a small US business. We appreciate you supporting our products and local company. Our spice labels come with a 100% Guarantee. Please contact us with any questions or concerns you have with your purchase. NEW EXCLUSIVE LABEL SET FROM QUART + PINT!! Our Matte Farmhouse Minimalist Designer label will give your kitchen a modern and farmhouse look and style that you will love. Our labels are the perfect way to organize your spices and herbs and simplify your home and kitchen space. Get started today! STYLE: Farmhouse Black Spice Label DETAILS: 160 preprinted minimalist labels. Label height is 1.9 in., width is 1.35 in. Eight 7.25 in. x 8.5 in. sticker sheets. Black matte vinyl stickers with white fine line text. Includes labels for custom blends like.... Secret Recipe, Favorite Seasoning. Perfect for 4, 6 & 8 oz spice jars + small and large bottles, spice racks, spice cabinet, spice drawers, and other spice storage organization systems. WATERPROOF + DURABLE + REMOVABLE HIGH-QUALITY BLACK MATTE VINYL STICKERS WITH SOFT TEXTURE STRONG ADHESIVE YET REMOVABLE MATCHING PANTRY SET AVAILABLE FOR A HIGH-END CUSTOM & MINIMAL LOOK REFERENCE SHEET WITH LABEL PAGE LOCATION INCLUDED FOR EASY SETUP STICKER SET ONLY, GLASS JARS NOT INCLUDED Apply rectangle waterproof spice / herb labels on seasoning jars, containers or lids. Stickers are suitable for most smooth, clean, dry surfaces, including stainless steel, plastic, ceramic and glass. Stickers work best on clean surfaces.