Anjou

16-piece Aromatherapy Bath Bombs With Essential Oils

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

All Natural Blend: Blended with natural essential oils, Shea butter and bath salt to moisturize your skin; Similar to fizzy bath bombs Anjou shower tablets contain citric acid, essential oils, and sodium bicarbonate. All of which dissolve quickly, are gentle on sensitive skin and are plumbing and septic tank safe. Home Spa Treatment: Simply place Anjou aromatherapy shower tablet on the floor, then moisten it with the running shower water to activate the tablet and the essential oils infuse with the steam naturally for a steamy scented shower. Stress Relief: Anjou shower tablets scented with different essential oils for a myriad of benefits that can help to relieve stress and lift your spirits after a long day of work, provide a more relaxing and reinvigorating shower experience and create an in-home spa day. 5 Sensual Scents: Each 16-tablet set of Anjou shower bombs for women and men comes with 5 Sensual Scents. Choose from an all-star selection of enchanting fragrances – Eucalyptus, Lavender + Rose, Sweet Orange + Bergamot, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus + Peppermint. Pampering Gift: Delicately packed in an elegant box to give your loved ones a surprise on Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, Mother's Day, Valentine Gifts and plenty of other occasions. It is a well-crafted and luxurious set of shower bombs that anyone will be delighted to receive.