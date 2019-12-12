BESTOPE

16 Pcs Professional Eye Brush Set

$16.99 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

MORE PROFESSIONAL EYE BRUSHES: BESTOPE 16pcs makeup brushes includes eye shadow brushes, blending brushes, eyebrow brushes and concealer brushes. Different shapes and sizes of the bristles blend beautifully and allow you to create a variety of makeup brushes set. TOP QUALITY EYE BRUSHE SET: Both with flat and fluffy bristles, perfectly blends lotions, eye creams, eye shadows, powders. NO shed, feel free to use and enjoy this wonderful creative process. NON-SLIP HANDLE DESIGN: Professional shape design eye makeup brushes set with the polished rose gold ferrule in combination and the matte handle, non-slip, easy to grip for a long time. Great for sweating hands. PERFECT GIFT: It is aslo an indispensable Thanksgiving Day/Christmas/New Years/Valentine's Day and any else festival Gift for a woman/girl that you love. A professional eye brushes travel is essential for those who need makeup. ESSENTIAL COLLECTION : The makeup brushes for eyes is a Super Bonus for both beginner and professional artist as these are easy to use and superior in quality at an affordable price, a complete assortment to allows you to keep your makeup. Thanksgiving and Christmas is Coming and Are You Searching for A Wonderful Gift for Her? Stop Looking, Bestope Has Prepared High Quality and High Cost Performance Eye Makeup Brush Kit for You Bestope 16 Pieces Eye Brushes Set Meets Nearly All Demands for A Fantasy Look. Perfect For Makeup Professionals and Starters The Eye Brushes With Soft Synthetic Fibers & Durable Handle, Makes It bonus for Every Makeup Enthusiast Brushes includes: 1. Large Shadow Brush 2. Large Eyebrow Brush 3. Tapered Blending Brush 4. Eyelash Brush 5. Mini Fan Brush 6. Medium Eyebrow Brush 7. Large shader Brush 8. Small Eyebrow Brush 9. Small Shader Brush 10. Dense Shader Brush 11. Angle Shadow Brush 12.Precision Crease Brush 13. Large shader Brush 14. Blooming Brush 15. Blooming Brush 16. Blooming Brush