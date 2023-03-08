Morfone

16 Pack Travel Bottles Set For Toiletries

【REUSABLE TRAVEL BOTTLES SET】This is a nice assortment of travel containers in a useful zip case. ( Come in 4 Bottles+4 Jars+2 Spray Bottles+2 Scoopers+1 Funnel+1 Clean Brush + 1 Page Label + 1 Bag ) Multiple ones allow you take along different beauty products and toiletries according to your requirement 【LEAKPROOF & TSA APPROVED】The top of these travel bottles and containers are very secure. They will stayed sealed in your luggage while traveling. Size is perfect for the security check at the airport 【SILICONE & SQUEEZABLE】Made of food grade Silicone which is BPA free and non-toxic, feel soft, flexible and comfortable instead of hard like traditional plastic travel bottles. The silicone is thick and durable but can be squeezed easily 【WIDE OPENING DESIGN】These bottles feature with a nice wide opening, big enough to fill lotion, shampoo and conditioner easily. Just unscrew the top cap, fill liquids to hole. Besides, when it’s time to clean them up the plastic ring can be detached easily, included brush for better cleaning 【LIGHTR WEIGHT & PORTABLE】All travel accessories are packed in a handy bag, fits in any small space, easy to take on the go and save your toiletry space. Perfect for travel, vacation, plane trip and camp