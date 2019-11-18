Staub

16 Oz. Ceramic Petite Tomato Cocotte

$34.99

The Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte was created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin. We took our design inspiration from the heirloom Brandywine cultivar, which are considered among the very best tasting tomatoes in the world. A beautiful complimentary piece for the collector, the Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from Staub. It is both a festive and functional addition to your stoneware collection. Its porcelain finish and exceptional quality make it the perfect vessel for preparing a wide variety of casseroles, and baked dishes, and makes an elegant and memorable serving piece. Offers unparalleled performance, durability and design. Piece is fired twice at a very high temperature, making it very resistant to impact and thermal shock. Goes from freezer to oven to table with ease. The porcelain enamel glaze prevents absorption of moisture during baking. Ceramic. Dishwasher safe. Imported. SPECIFICATIONSOven and broiler safe up to 572ºF. Capacity, 16 oz. 7.5W x 3.65H x 6D.