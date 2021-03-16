The Inkey List

15% Vitamin C + Egf Serum

$14.99



Achieve smooth, healthy-looking skin with this cutting-edge formula. Vitamin C combines with plant-derived EGF to create a potent dose that helps brighten dull skin. EGF helps skin regeneration and supports natural collagen and elastin within the skin's matrix, while Ascorbyl Glucoside converts to pure Vitamin C on the surface for a brighter, more even-looking complexion. KEY INGREDIENTS: 15% Ascorbyl Glucoside (Vitamin C): A potent antioxidant that helps brighten the look of skin and protect from environmental stressors. 1% Epitensive™: A plant-derived Epidermal Growth Factor system to support natural elasticity and skin health. For more information on this product see askINKEY below