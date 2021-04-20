Lady Belle

15 Flavor Connoisseur Box

$45.00

At Lady Belle

Get your hand-crafted box of fifteen (15) macarons, chosen by you from our current available flavors. You can either Pick up your order at our (Apple-Butter Bakery) Stone Mountain location or have your box shipped to your location. Save 10% per box and receive a monthly box of fifteen (15) macarons of any flavors hand-crafted by Chef Charlette for 3 months, for 6 months, or (for the true Macaronista's) for as long as you would like. Note: For the monthly subscribers, your monthly date is the day of the month you originally subscribed. If that date falls on the weekend or a holiday, your delivery date will be the next business day.