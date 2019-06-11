Complete your look with Simply Gold 14kt Yellow Gold 5mm Ball Stud Earrings. They're just right for everyday wear, and they're a versatile accessory to add to your collection. These 14kt yellow gold earrings also make a lovely gift option for that someone special in your life. Crafted in a lustrous precious metal, they bring a warm neutral to your accessories collection. This hypoallergenic nickel-free alloy not only allows for a rich color, but also creates a piece of jewelry that can withstand the twists and tugs of everyday life. Their size keeps them subtle and understated, yet their beautiful, captivating finish puts that polished detail on just about any outfit. The overall appearance complements most skin tones, attire and other jewelry. Post-friction back closures keep these Simply Gold earrings comfortably and firmly in place all day long.