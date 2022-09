Effy

14k Yellow Gold, Onyx & Pavé Diamond Ring

$1595.00 $638.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Eye catching 14K yellow gold ring adorned with square-cut onyx on top with pavé diamond finishing. Onyx, 6.95 tcw Diamond, 0.05 tcw 14K yellow gold Slip-on Made in USA Click here for a Guide to Jewelry & Watches Style Code: 0400013262397