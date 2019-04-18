Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
James Allen

14k Yellow Gold 2mm Comfort Fit Solitaire Engagement Ring

$3040.00$2905.00
At James Allen
14K YELLOW GOLD 2MM COMFORT FIT SOLITAIRE ENGAGEMENT RING / SKU: 17043Y14 - $405 0.70 CARAT H-VS2 EXCELLENT CUT ROUND DIAMOND / SKU: 6890117 - $2,500
Featured in 1 story
16 Engagement Rings Just Like Stassi Schroeder's
by Eliza Huber