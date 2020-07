Fantasia by DeSerio

14k White Gold Triple Cubic Zirconia Ring

$1185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Fantasia by DeSerio triple cubic zirconia ring. Polished 14-karat white gold hardware. Emerald-cut cubic zirconia at center. Two cubic zirconia triangular sides. 10.00 total CZ carat weight. Made in USA. About The Designer