Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
The RealReal
14k Topaz & Diamond Heart Pendants
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
14K yellow and white gold heart pendant featuring a 7.84 carat faceted heart shaped topaz, 0.13 carats of single cut diamonds and fixed bail.
Need a few alternatives?
ban.do
Necklace - Confidence
$38.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Pura Vida Bracelets
Delicate Wave Necklace
C$30.00
from
Pura Vida Bracelets
BUY
Jenny Bird
Modernist Monogram Pendant
$90.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jennifer Meyer
Mummy Necklace
$850.00
from
Jennifer Meyer
BUY
More from The RealReal
The RealReal
Art Deco 18k Diamond Engagement Ring
$795.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
The RealReal
Céline Wonderland Edges Cuff
$375.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
The RealReal
14k Tapered Hoop Earrings
$645.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Necklaces
Céline
Sacrés Coeurs Gift Box Pendant
$790.00
from
Céline
BUY
Stella & Dot
Layered Heirloom Necklace
$94.00
from
Stella & Dot
BUY
ban.do
Necklace - Confidence
$38.00
from
ban.do
BUY
BaubleBar
Acrylic Custom Pendant
$58.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted