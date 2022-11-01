YourNamesJewelry

14k Solid Gold Name Necklace

Name necklace gifts are one of the best ways to show your loved ones how much you value them. Combining beautiful jewelry with a loved ones name is never a failing idea. Our name necklaces are fully customizable from the font to the pendants, they are personalized to your liking. Order one of our 14k gold necklaces to show your appreciation to your loved ones. 14k Solid gold name necklace is perfect gift for birthday. Hello, every woman loves personalized gifts. In fact, we all love personalized gifts. , we love to produce jewelry for women and children. We are happy to produce personalized gifts every day. As Solid Gold and Gold Plated, we can produce name necklaces, letter necklaces or any customization special for you as necklaces, bracelets, earrings. The most popular feature of personalized jewelry is that it makes people look strong. If you have a name necklace, no one can resist you. Show them who you are! Carry the names of your loved ones around your neck. It will give you energy. It will make you happy. We process the production stages of the 14K Solid Gold Name Necklace as handicraft. All of our products are perfect as they are handcrafted. We produce name necklace. DETAILS __________ Materials: 1) 14k Gold Filled, 2) Sterling Silver 3) Rose Gold Filled and we have SOLID GOLDS. It is a very high quality jewelry that you can use for a lifetime. If your budget is enough, I recommend you to buy Solid Gold. 8k , 14k, 18k Solid gold All raw materials are Italia sourced The necklace can be personalized with NAME, NUMBER, WORD Name size - lowercase letters are approximately 4 mm and uppercase letters are approximately 6 mm PERSONALIZATION ________________ See font sample at last image AT CHECK OUT Leave a note at "Note to seller" with NAME/WORD that you'd to have on the necklace, please specify the lowercase or uppercase letters. The necklace will say exactly the same as your note. MATERIALS __________________ GOLD-FILLED JEWELRY: - Under normal wearing conditions and with proper care, your gold filled jewelry should last at least 2 years. - 14kt Gold-Filled jewelry is made by bonding a solid layer of 14kt gold on top of another metal, but this layer is 1000 - 10,000 times thicker than gold plating, resulting in a durable, long-lasting product that looks gorgeous like solid gold. - Gold-Filled jewelry can also be worn by people with sensitive skin. STERLING SILVER: - We use .925 Sterling Silver, which requires polishing from time to time from oxidation. You can easily restore silver back to shine with a polishing cloth or use a polishing lotion for that extra shine. SOLID GOLDS - We use 8K SOLID GOLD , 14K SOLID GOLD , 18K SOLID GOLD . _______________________________________ ► PROCESSING & SHIPPING ♥ All items purchased will be shipped within 3-5 business days. ♥ You can upgrade your shipping to UPS Express during check out if you want it quicker ♥Standart Shipping Time : 8-20 days ♥ Express Shipping Time : 1-3 business days. ► CURRENT PRODUCTION TIMES All items are made to order so please check the top of our policies page/shop announcement for the most up to date production and delivery times. If you need it sooner, please send us a message on Etsy ► EXPEDITED SHIPPING You will be able to choose faster shipping options in the drop down menu when you check out. Ship times DO NOT include production times (please see above). However, if you select expedited shipping, we will try to get your order done faster. ► PLEASE READ OUR POLICIES ► ENTER OUR SHOP HERE www.etsy.com/shop/YourNamesJewelry …………………………………. Gold Name Necklace, Name Necklace, Custom Gold Name Necklace, Gothic Name Necklace, Solid Gold Name Necklace , Mini Name Necklace - Gift