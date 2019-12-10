Helen Ficalora

14k Rose Gold Flower Charm With Emerald

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

Helen Ficalora’s signature jewelry designs inspire beauty, love and peace. Timeless pieces crafted from beautiful yellow, pink and white gold with diamond accents reflect an appreciation for nature and organic form. The collection resonates with women seeking unique and customizable jewelry that expresses their personal stories. As the pioneer of the alphabet-charm craze Helen Ficalora has been bringing her devoted fans quality designs for over a decade. Her business originated inside her family beach motel in Montauk, New York. Outside of working Helen enjoys spending time with her friends and family.