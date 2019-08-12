Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Sydney Evan
14k Navy Enamel & Turquoise Evil Eye Necklace
$420.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bergdorf Goodman
Sydney Evan evil eye charm necklace. Polished 14-karat yellow gold hardware. Navy enamel eye with turquoise pupil. Approx. 16"L; 0.4"H; 0.5"W charm. Lobster clasp. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Here's What Your Evil Eye Accessory Really Means
by
Amanda Randone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Stone Bead Necklace
$12.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Rhinestone Necklace
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Ebony Fleur
Mineralize Statement Necklace
$420.00
from
In Support Of
BUY
DETAILS
Kyleigh Kühn
I See Pendant
$260.00
from
Kyleigh Kühn
BUY
More from Sydney Evan
DETAILS
Sydney Evan
14k Navy Enamel & Turquoise Evil Eye Necklace
£369.23
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Sydney Evan
14k Rose Gold Rainbow Ring
$905.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Sydney Evan
14k Yellow Gold & Sapphire Rainbow Bar Bracelet
$530.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Sydney Evan
14k Yellow Mini White Diamond Evil Eye Ring
$465.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted