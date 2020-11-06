Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
DamatiJewelry
14k Natural Pearl & Alexandrite Flower Ring
$1900.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Natural Pearl
Need a few alternatives?
Trumpet and Horn
Whitestable
$4250.00
from
Trumpet and Horn
BUY
Angara
Akoya Cultured Pearl Ring With Spiral Metal Loop
$649.00
$584.00
from
Angara
BUY
Tiffany & Co.
Freshwater Pearl Ring In Sterling Silver
$600.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Brilliant Earth
14k Rose Gold Morganite Elodie Ring Set With 8mm
C$2280.00
from
Brilliant Earth
BUY
More from Rings
Trumpet and Horn
Whitestable
$4250.00
from
Trumpet and Horn
BUY
Angara
Akoya Cultured Pearl Ring With Spiral Metal Loop
$649.00
$584.00
from
Angara
BUY
Tiffany & Co.
Freshwater Pearl Ring In Sterling Silver
$600.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Brilliant Earth
14k Rose Gold Morganite Elodie Ring Set With 8mm
C$2280.00
from
Brilliant Earth
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted