Trendy 14K gold plated brass round disk dangle hanging a coin-shaped cultured freshwater pearl designed charm . The pearls measure about 1/2" (8-12 mm) in diameter, Length is around 1" long. Comes with Safe & Durable Surgical Stainless Steel Post (Nickel-free, Lead-free, Cadmium-free & Hypoallergenic) . Simple design, delicate Look, 14K gold plated freshwater pearl earrings match with all kinds of apparel . The earrings base color is ivory and it has an AB (aurora borealis) sheen that casts subtle pastel pinks, blues, greens, and golds. This was hard to capture in the photos. Due to the fact that these were made by nature, no two pearls will be alike . These flat pearl drop earrings are simple but elegant! No matter in party and wedding or as daily wearing. Understated elegance that will last a lifetime .