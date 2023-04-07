Tiny Tags

This feminine take on the American classic is a customer fave for good reason. It's the perfect mix of cool and pretty. And the beautiful part is that you can keep adding tags to your necklace. available in 14k yellow gold, 14k rose gold and 14k white gold mini dog tag is 5/8″ L x 1/3″ W hangs on 14k gold diamond cut chain front text available in lowercase for names and dates (8 characters max) front text available in uppercase font for initials and monogram (3 characters max) back text available in lowercase font only (8 characters max) Made in USA