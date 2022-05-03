United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
By Charlotte
14k Gold Lunar Cartilage Flatback Earring
$85.00
At By Charlotte
Manifest your dreams with our 14k Gold Lunar Cartilage Flatback Earring, a timeless piece inspired by the magic and beauty of the full moon. Designed to be worn in most cartilage piercings, create ear magic with this minimalistic piece. Perfect for: Tragus, Conch, Flat. Remember, all ears and piercings are different! Please refer to our measurements to ensure our earring will fit you.