By Charlotte

14k Gold Lunar Cartilage Flatback Earring

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At By Charlotte

Manifest your dreams with our 14k Gold Lunar Cartilage Flatback Earring, a timeless piece inspired by the magic and beauty of the full moon. Designed to be worn in most cartilage piercings, create ear magic with this minimalistic piece. Perfect for: Tragus, Conch, Flat. Remember, all ears and piercings are different! Please refer to our measurements to ensure our earring will fit you.