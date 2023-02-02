Quince

14k Gold Interlock Necklace

$199.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Handmade of pure 14k yellow gold Solid gold will not oxidize or discolor Weight: 2 g Overall length: Adjustable 16-18 inches Produced in South Korea Responsibly sourced from a Responsible Jewellry Council (RJC) member whose standards enable fully traceable and responsibly sourced practices including ethical supply chains to uphold human rights, mitigating adverse mining and environmental impact to protect the health and safety of people and environments in systems and daily operations, as well as support community development.