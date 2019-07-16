Tilo

14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings -1'' Diameter [rose-gold]

$79.99 $67.99

The eternally in style hoop earring is a must-have in every woman's jewelry box, offering a versatile look which will match easily with almost any outfit. These high quality hoop earrings are expertly crafted from 2mm tubes of 14K gold for an effect which is both resplendent and delicate. These USA made hoops measure 1” in diameter and are finished with a hand-engraved diamond-cut pattern to create a magnificent textural finish. For a secure and comfortable fit, these gold hoop earrings have a classic latch-back fastening. These gold diamond-cut pattern hoops are an essential piece that you can use to add a perfect, feminine finishing touch to casual attire and business wear. Youthful yet classy, you could team these hoop earrings with a pair of jeans and a crisp white shirt during the day, or turn up the glamor when you team them with a sparkly party dress for a night on the town. Whether you are shopping for gold earrings for yourself, or seeking out a treat for your girlfriend, niece, sister or another loved one, these hand-engraved hoops are a top choice. Designed for a refined look with premium materials, the recipient of these 14k gold hoops is certain to be delighted with the quality and fondly remember your gift every time she wears them.