Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Zoë Chicco
14k Gold Diamond Stud With Wire Ear Cuff
$265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
This earring is sold as a single, not a pair Chain attached ear cuff White diamond (0.03 ct) 14k gold Post at back Made in the USA Style #ZCHIC30259
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
BaubleBar
Clasina Pearl Ear Cuff Set
$44.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Bar Ear Cuff
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Zoë Chicco
Zoë Chicco
14k Gold Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stacking Ring
£119.85
from
Shopbop
BUY
Zoë Chicco
Itty Bitty Typographical Pendant Necklace
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zoë Chicco
Itty Bitty Mama Pendant Necklace
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zoë Chicco
14k Gold Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stacking Ring
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Earrings
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
BaubleBar
Clasina Pearl Ear Cuff Set
$44.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Best Lady
Beaded Bird Tassel Earrings
$12.99
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted