LieselLove

14k Gold Diamond Ear Cuff

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This ear cuff is so cute! No piercing needed for the cuff, it wrap around your ear. This ear cuff is sold as a single. (one earring cuff) Set with three Diamonds Two diamonds measure 1mm One diamond measures 1.75mm Handcrafted out of solid 14K yellow, Rose or White gold Processing times - Current