14k Gold Custom Birthstone Ring

14k solid gold personalized mothers ring is available with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 stone. Birthstone ring is a gift for mom is also available in silver, rose gold or yellow gold. Please select it during check out. We are a good team specialized on jewelry production and we only use high quality materials for our jewelry; we only craft things that we would want to wear ourself. We are really happy to share our work with you ♥ ➤PERSONALIZATION • Please select your desired material and birthstone quantity from the menu. • Please write your RING SIZE and preffered birthstones to “Add your personalization” box during check out. • Please leave a note at check out if you would like to leave a gift message along with your order. ➤PRODUCT DETAILS • Material: 14k Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold • Size: All sizes frım 3 US to 11 US are available. Please write your desired size to personalization box at check out. • Birthstone: Birthstone chart is available to check in the listing photos. ➤TURN AROUND TIME • All items are custom made to order. Our turn around time is 3-5 business days. ➤SHIPPING TIME • shipping time is 1-4 BUSINESS DAYS to worldwide. ➤PACKAGING • All our jewelry comes with a high quality jewelry box, ready for gift-giving. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you! ♥Miela♥