Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Anthropologie
14k Gold Birthstone Necklace And Earrings Set
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
April Sky Tapestry
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
14k Gold Birthstone Necklace And Earrings Set
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Floral Chandelier Drop Earrings
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Herbiflora Cheese Knives, Set Of 3
BUY
$36.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted