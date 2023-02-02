Quince

14k Gold Beaded Bracelet

$99.90

Handcrafted from 14k yellow gold Solid gold will not oxidize or discolor. Adjustable length 6" - 7" Produced in India Responsibly sourced from a Responsible Jewellry Council (RJC) member whose standards enable fully traceable and responsibly sourced practices including ethical supply chains to uphold human rights, mitigating adverse mining and environmental impact to protect the health and safety of people and environments in systems and daily operations, as well as support community development. Ethically Produced Expert Craftsmansip Always 14 Karat Gold