Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Adina Reyter

14k Diamond Rays Signet Ring

$925.00
At Shopbop
Etched sun ray design with central diamond & diamond chips Diamond (0.07 ct) 14k gold Imported, India Cocktail ring Style #ADINA20225
Featured in 1 story
Scarlett Johansson's Engagement Ring Is Blinding
by Eliza Huber