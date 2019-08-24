Skip navigation!
Jewelry
Rings
Adina Reyter
14k Diamond Rays Signet Ring
$925.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Etched sun ray design with central diamond & diamond chips Diamond (0.07 ct) 14k gold Imported, India Cocktail ring Style #ADINA20225
Featured in 1 story
Scarlett Johansson's Engagement Ring Is Blinding
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Wilhelmina García
Gold Daisy Ring
€145.00
from
Wilhemina Garcia
BUY
DETAILS
Legier
Round Stone Signet Brown & Orange Jasper
$350.00
from
Legier
BUY
DETAILS
Saskia Joy
Ruby Stone Pinky Ring
$158.00
$110.60
from
Saskia Joy
BUY
DETAILS
Miansai
Signet Ring, 14k Gold
$495.00
from
Miansai
BUY
More from Adina Reyter
DETAILS
Adina Reyter
Pave Interlocking Loop Necklace
$398.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
DETAILS
Adina Reyter
14k Diamond Safety Pin Post Earrings
$298.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
