Dr. Martens

1461 Ws Lace-up Oxfords

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Dr. Martens® 1461 WS lace-up oxford shoes add even more understated style to this classic look by adding white welt stitching and a subtle polished finished. Smooth leather upper is made of a firm, finished leather with a smooth, semi bright appearance. Classic three-eye lace-up oxford.