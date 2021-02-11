Dr Martens

1461 Mono Smooth Leather Shoes

£119.00

Buy Now Review It

At DR MARTENS

Load More This is our monochromatic 1461— a solid color commitment from tip to toe, including sole, welt, stitch, eyelets, laces, heel-loops and lining. Choose from black or white in our classic Smooth leather, a lightly textured and highly durable material with a soft sheen. This unisex 3-eye shoe is made with all the classic Doc's DNA, including grooved sides and visible stitching. Built to last, this boot is made using one of the finest methods of construction: the Goodyear Welt — which means the upper and sole are sewn together in our heat-sealed z-welt stitch. The shoe sits on our iconic AirWair™ sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. Upper: 100% Leather Lining: 55% Leather, 45% Textile Sole: 100% PVC Material Durable and famously stiff to start, our Smooth Leather can be polished to a dapper shine or artfully scuffed-up depending on your preference. Care Instructions Clean away dirt using a damp cloth and allow to dry, then apply Dr.Martens Wonder Balsam, Neutral or coloured wax polish as appropriate, using a Dr.Martens shoe brush, (Neutral can be applied to all colours). Allow to dry, then buff vigorously to desired shine using a second clean Dr.Martens shoe brush. (We advise to use 2 brushes per colour, one to add the polish and the second, clean dry brush, to buff up the leather for the best results). Construction This is a Goodyear-welted product. The upper and sole are heat-sealed and sewn together, not merely glued like many footwear constructions.