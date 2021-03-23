Dr. Martens

1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxfords

$120.00

This is our monochromatic 1461— a solid color commitment from tip to toe, including sole, welt, stitch, eyelets, laces, heel-loops and lining. Choose from black or white in our classic Smooth leather, a lightly textured and highly durable material with a soft sheen. Made with classic Doc's DNA, including grooved edges, visible stitching and heel-loop Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance Material Durable and famously stiff to start, our Smooth Leather can be polished to a dapper shine or artfully scuffed-up depending on your preference. Restores and rejuvenates with no polish or shine: our Wonder Balsam is formulated to keep leather strong and supple, and ensure your boots last even longer. Care Instructions Clean footwear using a damp cloth and allow to dry, then apply Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam. Allow to dry, then buff vigorously to desired shine using clean Dr. Martens shoe brush. Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam is designed to bring well-worn footwear back to its best. Our balsam wax nourishes leather — keeps it supple, strong and smooth. Used regularly, it will prolong the life of your footwear.