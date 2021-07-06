Dr Martens

1461 Mono Shoes

$249.99

Buy Now Review It

At DR MARTENS

This is our monochromatic 1461 a solid color commitment from tip to toe, including sole, welt, stitch, eyelets, laces, heel-loops and lining. Choose from black or white in our classic Smooth leather, a lightly textured and highly durable material with a soft sheen. This unisex 3-eye shoe is made with all the classic Doc's DNA, including grooved sides and visible stitching. Built to last, this boot is made using one of the finest methods of construction such as the Goodyear Welt, which means the upper and sole are sewn together in our heat-sealed z-welt stitch. The shoe sits on our iconic AirWair™ sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance.