Dr. Martens

1461 Bex Double Stitch Leather Shoes

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Martens

In the year of our 60th anniversary, we're paying tribute to our core DNA — by cranking it up to the max. The DM's yellow stitch runs right through our history, and here we're amping it up so it can't be missed. Detailed with two stitches around the sole and extra stitching through the upper and toe cap, these shoes are built from yellow-backed Smooth Slice leather, and welted on a stacked Bex sole. They come with two sets of laces: black and yellow giraffe, and plain black. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility Smooth Slice is the original Docs Smooth leather with added character. The base color is different to the top — showing a pop of contrasting color underneath Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch Construction Goodyear Welted