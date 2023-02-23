Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Dr. Martens
1460 Pascal Stars Leather Lace Up Boots
$180.00
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dr. Martens
Need a few alternatives?
SOREL
Out N About Iii Boots
BUY
$145.00
Anthropologie
Dr. Martens
1460 Pascal Stars Leather Lace Up Boots
BUY
$108.00
$180.00
Dr. Martens
Matisse
Harlow Rhinestone Booties
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
Frame
Le Luz Bootie In Chocolate/gold
BUY
$162.40
$578.00
Frame
More from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
101 Boot
BUY
$129.97
$170.00
Nordstrom Rack
Dr. Martens
Addina Platform Oxford
BUY
$159.99
DSW
Dr. Martens
1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$130.00
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
Jadon Ii Boot Neon Star Leather Platforms
BUY
$210.00
Dr. Martens
More from Booties
SOREL
Out N About Iii Boots
BUY
$145.00
Anthropologie
Dr. Martens
1460 Pascal Stars Leather Lace Up Boots
BUY
$108.00
$180.00
Dr. Martens
Matisse
Harlow Rhinestone Booties
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
Frame
Le Luz Bootie In Chocolate/gold
BUY
$162.40
$578.00
Frame
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted