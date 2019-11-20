Dr. Martens

1460 8-eye Boot

When you think of Dr. Martens, you think of the 1460 8-Eye Boot. This style icon includes all of the authentic Doc Martens touches that have made it a true original. Signature Airwairs leather upper is stiff out of the box and softens over time to conform to the shape of your foot. It can be worn polished or natural, depending on your style. Classic 8 -eyelet lace-up front gives you perfect fit every time. Goodyear-welted construction means that these boots are made to last by sewing and heat sealing the sole to the upper for exceptional durability. The slip-resistant sole and air-cushioned heel enhance traction and comfort. Explore our selection of colors and styles to find the perfect pair to match your look. Features: Iconic Dr. Marten style Airwairs leather upper Individualized fit 8-eyelet lace-up front Goodyear-welted construction Slip-resistant sole Air-cushioned heel Dr. Martens Size Chart (orders placed in UK sizes): Shop more Dr. Martens Originals here