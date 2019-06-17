Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Of Earrings
£8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Metal studs and earrings in various designs and sizes.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zoë Chicco
Pave Mix Matched Bar Studs
$360.00
from
Zoë Chicco
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Galaxy Stud Earrings Set
$19.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
1909 by Erica Weiner
Acrostic Alphabet Studs
$100.00
from
Erica Weiner
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Magnetic Shape Earrings
$22.00
from
COS
BUY
More from H&M x Love Stories
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted