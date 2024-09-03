Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure Ice Queen Stone Blue Hema-free Gel Nail Polish
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At 14 Day Manicure
Need a few alternatives?
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Jaune Impérial Nail Polish
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
London Grace
London Grace Ivy Nail Polish
BUY
£12.00
London Grace
Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails The Bethnal Green
BUY
£12.00
Shoreditch Nails
Christian Dior
Dior Vernis Tutu
BUY
£27.00
Harvey Nichols
More from 14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure
Gentle Gels™ Polish At-home Kit
BUY
£67.00
£153.00
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure
Gentle Gels™ Polish At-home Kit
BUY
$90.00
$228.00
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure
Signature Gel Polish Starter Kit
BUY
£89.00
£178.24
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure
Chrome Powder In Purple Haze
BUY
£4.00
14 Day Manicure
More from Nails
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Jaune Impérial Nail Polish
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
London Grace
London Grace Ivy Nail Polish
BUY
£12.00
London Grace
Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails The Bethnal Green
BUY
£12.00
Shoreditch Nails
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure Ice Queen Nail Polish
BUY
£9.00
14 Day Manicure
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted