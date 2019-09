Cuisinart

14-cup Food Processor, Brushed Stainless Steel

$199.00 $148.56

Cuisinart makes cooking for crowds easy and fast with the Custom 14 Cup Food Processor. Made from sleek brushed stainless steel, this sleek kitchen workhorse is a breeze to use and will whir through prep and cooking with ease. Whether you are making a weeknight meal or a weekend celebration, the large capacity work bowl will hold everything as the 720watt motor makes quick work chopping whole fruits and vegetables, shredding cheese, or kneading dough. -