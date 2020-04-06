Talented Kitchen

135 Cursive Pantry Labels

$14.75

The Kitchen Pantry Labels in Cursive Script includes 135 labels, the main 135 ingredients found in every pantry. It was created with our customer’s suggestions and requests in mind. Sticker will adhere to your jars, canisters or bins, no rubbing required. Now in hand free cursive script style for a casual contemporary look! You will receive the 135 labels shown here, 8 different sheets included (sheet size 8 1/2 x 11 inches). Labels were designed in a bold, black cursive script font for easy reading on a clear glossy backing. Just in case a particular label is not available, we included 8 numbered labels so you can easily identify the contents. 117 LARGE LABELS - 1 to1.5" tall font, width of each label varies 10 & and + SYMBOLS 8 NUMBERS MATCHING STYLES FOR A PICTURE PERFECT PANTRY! Matching pantry labels with white letters is now available. COMPLEMENTARY SET: in addition to this Main 135 Cursive Pantry Set, we also offer a Complementary Cursive Pantry Label Set with 155 new labels, expanding the list with a wider range of ingredients. Not only can you label a more items in your pantry, but also reorganize and label your refrigerator with labels such as Breakfast, Vegetables, Fruits, Milk, OJ, Cold Cuts, Cheese, Leftover. Both pantry sets were styled with the exact same font and size. No label names are repeated among the 2 sets. NO DETAIL WAS OVERSEEN! Exclusive Cursive Script Pantry Label Set thoroughly and professionally planned and designed by Talented Kitchen!