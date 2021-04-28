Rachael Ray

13-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

$240.00 $123.96

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Radiant and solution-oriented, the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set brings high performance and easy convenience to home chefs. Featuring vibrant, shimmering color combined with functionality, this collection of essential pots and pans by Rachael Ray is constructed of durable aluminum for even heat distribution to reduce hot spots. The cookware set features enhanced PlatinumShield Technology nonstick reinforced to be 9 times harder than titanium for effortless food release. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanups. Colorful, dual-riveted stainless steel and silicone handles provide comfort and control that's oven safe to 400°F. Shatter-resistant glass lids lock in heat and flavor while allowing foods to be monitored as they cook. Flared cookware rims make for easy pouring, and an induction-compatible stainless steel base provides strength, durability, and versatility to use the pots and pans on any cooktop. Included in the 13-piece set, a 9-inch x 12-inch cookie sheet is ready for chicken wings and cookies alike, and the nylon turner utensil will have you ready to flip and serve from the get-go. From dishwasher-safe convenience to enhanced durability of PlatinumShield nonstick, reach for the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set.