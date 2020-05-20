Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Home-Style Kitchen
13″ Countertop Electric Grill
$36.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Need a few alternatives?
Staub
Pure Grill 10.5"
$229.00
$99.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
Berghoff
Tabletop Grill
$260.00
from
Food52
BUY
Cuisinart
Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Weber
Liquid Propane Grill
$199.99
$179.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Staub
Pure Grill 10.5"
$229.00
$99.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
Berghoff
Tabletop Grill
$260.00
from
Food52
BUY
Cuisinart
Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Weber
Liquid Propane Grill
$199.99
$179.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted