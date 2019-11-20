Project 62

13.4″ X 8.4″ X 4.1″ Marble Serving Stand Gold – Project 62™

$19.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a touch of luxe glam to your entertainment spot with this unique Marble Serving Stand from Project 62™. Crafted with a sturdy metal frame in a subtle gold finish and topped off with a white marble top, this serving stand makes the perfect addition to any serveware collection. Whether adding a touch of style when entertaining family and friends or enjoying breakfast in bed, this spacious marble serving stand lends form and functionality, all in one go. The square sled-style legs offer a secure resting place. Lightweight and compact, this marble serving stand can be shifted around with ease, while the spacious, flat top displays beverages and snacks to advantage.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.