Tabitha Brown for Target

12oz Avocado Mug

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 3.54 Inches (H) x 5.5 Inches (W) Used For: Hot or Cold Beverages Capacity (Volume): 12 Ounces Service For: 1 Material: Stoneware Care & Cleaning: Microwave Safe, Dishwasher-Safe Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206033 UPC: 191908863467 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-4590 Origin: Imported Description Make a unique addition to your mug collection with this 12-Ounce Avocado Mug from Tabitha Brown for Target. Made from stoneware, this 12-ounce mug features a yellow-and-green print of avocados and avocado pits on a neutral backdrop as well as a yellow-and-green curved side handle for cohesive style. Designed to hold hot or cold beverages, the mug is dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleaning and reheating. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. Dishwasher Safe Safe to clean in the dishwasher. Microwave Safe Safe for microwave cooking If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.