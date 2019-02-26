Zoeva

129 Luxe Fan Brush

£11.00

Buy Now Review It

At BeautyBay.com

ZOEVA 129 Luxe Fan Brush is a high performance powder brush which helps to erase product fall out and apply a light coverage of powder makeup. Join the fan club and embrace the professional results 129 Luxe Fan Brush delivers. A multifunctional tool for application of highlighter, blush and bronzer, 129 Luxe Fan Brush is also ideal for brushing away eye shadow fall out for that picture perfect finish. Featuring dreamy soft Natural and Synthetic bristles, 129 Luxe Fan Brush caresses your face and delivers a natural finish with all powder makeup. Tip: Exquisitely packaged in a protective pouch, 129 Luxe Fan Brush will last for years and will deliver outstanding, professional results every time.