Vilhelm Parfumerie

125th Bloom Eau De Parfum

$257.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Inspired by the gardens of Harlem, this fragrance invites you to wrap yourself in notes of Angelica seeds, saffron, damascene roses, violet, ebon wood and leather. Dip into this heady concoction when you’re in need of a scent that makes a statement. Fragrance notes: Angelica seeds, saffron, violet, damascena rose, ebony wood, wild leather. Made without: Animal products or animal testing. Pair it with: Vilhelm Parfumerie Smoke Show EDP Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service Eau De Parfum Vilhelm Parfumerie Mango Skin Eau De Parfum