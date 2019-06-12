Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Superga x LoveShackFancy

1200 Sandals

$99.00
At Superga
Superga and LoveShackFancy have collaborated on a whimsical, vintage-inspired collection of shoes. These charming sandals feature pink and lavender roses allover a pale pink background.
Featured in 1 story
LoveShackFancy’s Ditsy Floral Designs For Superga
by Emily Ruane