Samsung

120″ The Premiere 4k Smart Laser Uhd Projector (white)

$3499.00 $3497.99

Bring the big theater screen experience home with a Samsung 120" Laser Projector! The Premiere uses a laser light source to offer a dramatic home cinema experience that will make you feel like youre in a theater. Youll get precise color accuracy a super-wide color gamut and exceptional brightness on max 120-inch screen space. Get ready for a whole new home cinema experience. 4K UHD Ultra Bright Laser Cutting edge laser technology and 4K resolution deliver cinema-like picture and contrast with 2200 lumens. Smart TV Powered by Tizen Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps super easy control and a host of enhancements that elevate the projector watching experience. Ultra Short Throw and Compact Minimal Design This compact projector can turn any room into a home theater. Ultra Short Throw technology allows for product placement within inches of any wall to seamlessly blend into your space. Powerful Sound 2.2 Channel System Elevate your home theater experience with a 2.2 channel system the powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers deliver a room-filling sound. Dolby Digital Plus Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all of your favorite movies TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. Multiple Voice Assistants Built-in Alexa the Google Assistant and Bixby voice assistants let you control The Premiere with your voice get information and do so much more. UHD Processor A powerful processor optimizes performance with 4K picture quality. PurColor Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. Game Enhancer The Premier automatically adjusts settings to help games run smoothly. Samsung OneRemote The sleek and slim OneRemote automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content. What's in the Box LSP7T The Premier Projector Standard Smart Remote Specifications Picture Resolution: 4K UHD Ultra-Bright Laser HDR10+ (HDR10 HLG) UHD Processor PurColor Game Enhancer Contrast:1000:1 ANSI Contrast 2000000: 1 Full ON/OFF (Peak) Brightness: 2200 Lumens DesignCompact Minimal Design Ultra-Short ThrowDistance: 11.8" Premium Fabric from Kvadrat Smart FeaturesSmart TV Powered by Tizen Universal Guide Multiple Voice Assistants TV Plus Samsung OneRemote Tap View Connections3 HDMI Connections 1 USB Connection LAN Port 802.11AC built-in Wi-Fi Bluetooth RS232 Control (Ex-Link) Optical Audio Output Port Digital Broadcasting ATSC/ClearQAM RF in (Terrestrial/Cable Input/Satellite Input) 1/1 (Common Use for Terrestrial)/0 Analog Tuner Mobile Connectivity: Android iOS Voice: Bixby Alexa Google AudioDolby Digital Plus 30 Watt 2.2 Channel Sound: 15W + 15W DimensionsW x H x D: 20.9" x 5.2" x 13.4" Screen Size (Maximum): 90"-120"