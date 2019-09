Cuisinart

12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer has the capacity, power and precision engineering to handle any job a recipe calls for. With 3 included accessories, you can mix, whip and knead dough. With 12 speeds and 50 watts of power, you’ll always do it just right so the results will be perfect. Plus, the power outlet lets you make perfect homemade pasta, grind your own meats or create delicious homemade ice cream with Cuisinart's attachments that can be purchased separately.