Amoore

12-piece Makeup Brush Set

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

No shedding, no fading, non-allergenic, antibacterial, odor free, absorb less liquids and creams. 100% vegan-friendly fiber bristles: Softer, denser, smoother and silkier to pick up powder easily. PU leather carrying bag keeps all the makeup brushes in a good condition. Wooden handle: No distortion, no fading, no cracking, no shrinkage. 12 different shapes and sizes of makeup brushes: great for various types of makeup such as foundation, blush, blending, contouring, shading, highlighting, eye shadow, eyebrow, concealer, etc.