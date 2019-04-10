Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
J.A. Henckels International

12 Piece Knife Block Set

$262.00$60.99
At Wayfair
Set includes: 3" Paring Knife, 7" Santoku Knife Hollow Edge, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Bread Knife, Six 4.5" Steak Knife, Sharpening Steel, and Hardwood Block Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability Professional, satin-finished blade boasts precision cutting and is finely honed for long-lasting sharpness Lightweight, full tang design yields maximum maneuverability Traditional triple-rivet handle with stainless steel endcap offers balance Product Details Pieces Included: Bread knife; Chef's knife; Paring knife; Santoku knife; Honing steel; Steak knives; Hardwood Block Blade Material: Stainless steel Handle Material: Plastic Construction Method: Forged Tang Style: Full Tang
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers' Most-Wanted Wayfair Finds Are On Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton